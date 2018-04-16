Significant flooding in area of 9th and Madison as well as Shop Rite. Please avoid this area if possible. Contacted NHSA who is working in area to mitigate. #hoboken pic.twitter.com/QPcSoPqtLw — Emily Jabbour, Councilperson-At-Large (@HobokenEmily) April 16, 2018

Monday's rainstorm and whipping winds caused trees to topple over and take down power lines in the process throughout the area.In one case, a 13-year-old boy was briefly trapped inside his home in Mount Vernon by a fallen tree. It happened Monday morning on Nuber Avenue. The boy was not hurt.Multiple power poles were also down near Cornell and Leland avenues in the Clason Point section of the Bronx.Utility crews were on the scene to help make it safe for residents.Flooding was also a problem across much of the area, including New York City as a waterfall of rain created a dangerous situation at the 145th Street and Broadway subway station.There was also severe flooding reported in Newark. Water appears to pool as high as halfway up the tires of vehicles passing through the area.Other motorists near Virginia Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue were not as fortunate. They became stuck in their vehicles and had to be rescued by authorities.There were also reports of cars stuck on Westfield Road.Notorious flood-prone areas also became trouble spots in Hoboken. Councilwoman Emily Jabbour tweeted photos from 9th and Madison as the water was rising.The heavy rain is expected to move out of the area early this afternoon, giving way to clouds and some peeks of sun.----------