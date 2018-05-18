WEATHER

Thousands still without power after deadly tornadoes rip through area

By
Utility crews continue to make progress restoring power to tens of thousands of Orange, Putnam and Westchester County residents. Tuesday's powerful storms touched off four tornadoes that killed five people. Over 100,000 residents were left without electricity.

At one point, 90% of residents in the city of Newburgh were without power. Central Hudson, the utility which services Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster Counties, says the number of customers without power is fewer than 6,000 as of Friday afternoon. The vast majority will have service restored by Friday night.

In the meantime, the two victims killed in Newburgh are being remembered. An online campaign has raised over $18,000 for the family of Gina Garzon. The 11-year old girl was killed by a falling tree as she helped her mother unload their car.

Lisa Resnick, 58, of Rosendale, was also killed by a tree. "She was a wonderful neighbor and community member who cared deeply about our community and the environment," said Town Councilwoman Kim Metzger, a longtime friend. "She will be greatly missed."

