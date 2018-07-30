WEATHER

Watch: Little boy can't stand Texas heat wave

EMBED </>More Videos

Summer heat waves are not enjoyable for anyone really, especially a little boy from Texas. (Wayne Ramsey via Storyful)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --
Summer heat waves are not enjoyable for anyone really, especially a little boy from Texas.

The boy's father said his son typically loves playing out in the sun.

But when the temperature hit 107 degrees in College Station, Texas, the child had a meltdown.

"Why are you crying?" a woman asked the boy.

"No more hot," the boy sobbed. "It's too hot. It's too hot!"

It's OK kid. We've all been there.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat wavesummerheatviral videou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News