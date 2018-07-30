Watch: Little boy can't stand Texas heat wave

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --Summer heat waves are not enjoyable for anyone really, especially a little boy from Texas.
The boy's father said his son typically loves playing out in the sun.
But when the temperature hit 107 degrees in College Station, Texas, the child had a meltdown.
"Why are you crying?" a woman asked the boy.
"No more hot," the boy sobbed. "It's too hot. It's too hot!"
It's OK kid. We've all been there.
