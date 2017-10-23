ARMED ROBBERY

Well-dressed robbers sought after workers shot, pistol whipped in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on the hunt for three robbers after store employees were pistol whipped in Queens.

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A manhunt is underway for three well-dressed men who shot and pistol-whipped two employees during a robbery in Queens Monday morning.

The employees, who are both men, were attacked by three robbers, all dressed in suits, inside a supply shop on 101st Avenue near 99th Street just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said one of the victims, who is 53 years old, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His son was pistol whipped and is being interviewed by detectives.

The two victims appear to run a grocery distribution business called Garden Valley Distributors.

Three men fled in a dark colored vehicle.
