Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park identified by police

Derick Waller reports on the gruesome discovery made in a Brooklyn park.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The woman whose dismembered body was found in a Brooklyn Park has been identified.

Police identified the deceased as 26-year-old Brandy Odom of Brooklyn.

Canarsie Park remains closed Wednesday morning as police continue to investigate.

The search area expanded Tuesday after the remains were found by a woman walking her dog inside Canarsie Park at East 86th Street and Seaview Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday.

That woman, Patricia Smith, said she initially thought it was a trash bag before looking closer and seeing spiky black hair.

"I came back and looked closer, and it was the body of a female with her limbs removed," she said. "I ran away...It was extremely nerve wracking. That was my first experience seeing something like that."

Police say the Odom's arms and legs were located in the park Tuesday about a half-mile from the original crime scene.
The initial remains were found about 15 feet off of a walkway, and it is not clear how long her body was there.

The medical examiner will determine Odom's cause of death.

"We do our normal walk here every Tuesday," Canarsie resident Michele Brown said. "But we're just heartbroken, all of us. My heart aches."

Some area residents expressed concern for their safety.
"I don't know who it is," resident Maryann Markovics said. "I think they dumped her. I can't believe that it happened here...I feel bad."

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact police.

