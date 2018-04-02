Woman found dead on subway train at its last stop in the Bronx

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman was discovered dead when a number 1 subway train came to the last stop in the Bronx Monday morning

The 53-year-old woman got on the train at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side.

She was dead when the train arrived at the Van Cortlandt Park station at 242nd Street and Broadway in Riverdale, investigators said.

The city Medical Examiner will determine how the woman died. Her identity has not yet been released.

There were no signs of trauma.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
subwaybody foundRiverdaleBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at NYC supermarket
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Alleged stalker arrested after breaking into NJ mayor's home
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Judge who admitted he's serial panty stealer suspended
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Show More
Police rescue 3 people from burning building in East Harlem
Manhole explosions lead to building evacuation in NYC
Missing teen found alive after falling into drainage pipe
Suspect in deadly Long Island Expressway crash appears in court
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos