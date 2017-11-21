EXPLOSION

Worker ID'd after body found in New Windsor cosmetics plant following explosions, fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: Coverage of cosmetics plant fire in New Windsor, NY (1 of 7)

Worker ID'd after body found in New Windsor cosmetics plant following explosions, fire

Marcus Solis has the latest information on the identity of the victim. (Photo/Jerry Barao via AP)

By Eyewitness News
NEW WINDSOR, New York (WABC) --
The man killed in a plant explosion in New York's Hudson Valley has been identified as state and local authorities are trying to determine what triggered the blasts and fire at a cosmetics factory Monday.

The explosions occurred about 25 minutes apart at Verla International in the Orange County town of New Windsor, 55 miles north of New York City.

125 people were hurt in the ordeal, including seven firefighters from the nearby city are Newburgh. All are expected to be OK.

Raw video showing the thick, black smoke billowing from the plant's roof:
EMBED More News Videos

Video from Juan Marcoz shows a massive plant fire with thick, black smoke that's burning in New Windsor, New York.


Authorities announced Monday night that the body of a male employee had been found inside the factory. He has been identified as 57-year-old William Huntington of Newburgh.
Photos from the scene:

Verla International issued a statement about Huntington Tuesday, saying, "Bill was a valued employee and we at Verla are sorry to his friends and family for their loss."

A co-worker, Juan Pablo Marcos, told The Associated Press that Huntington had gone back inside after the first explosion to make sure everyone had gotten out safely. Huntington was still inside when the second blast occurred, Marcos said.

"That guy is like a hero," said Marcos, employed in the shipping department for about a month. "He entered again to make sure no more ladies were in the building."

State health and environmental conservation specialists have been dispatched to the scene to monitor air and water quality in the area around the plant, which includes a manufacturing operation and warehouse.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionmanufacturingfireNew WindsorOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EXPLOSION
1 dead, 33 injured after explosions, fire at NY cosmetics plant
4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in NJ
Several hurt in gas explosion at CT restaurant
Dramatic explosion follows earthquake in Mexico City
More explosion
Top Stories
NYPD: Driver hits 2 women, surveys scene before fleeing
NY police: Fox News host Jeanine Pirro clocked at 119 mph
Vetrano family watches accused killer's confession in tears
Agents seize dangerous counterfeit products at JFK
Uber's concealed data breach affects 57 million users
Trump on Roy Moore allegations: '40 years is a long time'
Grand jury returns 22-count indictment for bike path terror suspect
Desperate search for missing pet therapy dog in NJ
Show More
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
CBS, PBS sever ties with Charlie Rose following allegations
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Unclaimed New Jersey lottery ticket worth $1M to expire
Disney Animation, Pixar chief John Lasseter taking leave
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos