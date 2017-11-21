NEW WINDSOR, New York (WABC) --The man killed in a plant explosion in New York's Hudson Valley has been identified as state and local authorities are trying to determine what triggered the blasts and fire at a cosmetics factory Monday.
The explosions occurred about 25 minutes apart at Verla International in the Orange County town of New Windsor, 55 miles north of New York City.
125 people were hurt in the ordeal, including seven firefighters from the nearby city are Newburgh. All are expected to be OK.
Raw video showing the thick, black smoke billowing from the plant's roof:
Authorities announced Monday night that the body of a male employee had been found inside the factory. He has been identified as 57-year-old William Huntington of Newburgh.
Photos from the scene:
Verla International issued a statement about Huntington Tuesday, saying, "Bill was a valued employee and we at Verla are sorry to his friends and family for their loss."
A co-worker, Juan Pablo Marcos, told The Associated Press that Huntington had gone back inside after the first explosion to make sure everyone had gotten out safely. Huntington was still inside when the second blast occurred, Marcos said.
"That guy is like a hero," said Marcos, employed in the shipping department for about a month. "He entered again to make sure no more ladies were in the building."
State health and environmental conservation specialists have been dispatched to the scene to monitor air and water quality in the area around the plant, which includes a manufacturing operation and warehouse.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts