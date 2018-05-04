NJ woman fatally shot while driving - likely at random, suspect arrested

Eyewitness News
FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A woman was fatally shot as she drove in Freehold Thursday night. It's believed the gunman randomly opened fire at the passing vehicle.

The victim was driving with her family on Route 33 when she was shot at around 11:45 p.m.

The woman's boyfriend and her 1-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Neither were injured.

She was pronounced dead about an hour later at CentraState Medical Center.

The suspect is believed to have fired at the passing vehicle from the side of the road, in what is likely a random shooting.

Friday morning police made an arrest after conducting an investigation along Route 33.

Monmouth County authorities are looking into whether the shooting is related to two other recent incidents in the county. No one was hurt in the previous incidents.

Information about the suspect has not yet been released by police.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFreeholdMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Young mother sues after alleged rape by jailer
VIDEO: Hate-filled rant on LIRR under investigation
'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
Bottle fight in subway in Greenwich Village
Mother's ex-boyfriend sought after baby boy abandoned
Missing NJ mom, 5-year-old daughter found safe in Virginia
Trump's new Stormy Daniels story stuns many in West Wing
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
Show More
Jay-Z ordered by judge to explain dodging of subpoena
Miami officer suspended after video shows him kicking suspect
'Smallville' actress, alleged cult leader back in court
NYC mayor proposes opening supervised injection sites
1 dead, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
More News