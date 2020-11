$20K reward offered in connection to Davell Gardner fatal shooting in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos A little boy from Jamaica who was mauled by a pack of dogs received a special operation over the weekend.

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD released a message from Davell Gardner on Twitter, months after his son was killed in a shooting in July.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The reward for finding the two gunman linked to the death of a 1-year-old boy from Brooklyn has increased.On Monday, police increased the reward connected to shooting death of Davell Gardner Jr. to $20,000.The 1-year-old boy was struck by a bullet when shots rang out on July 12, during a cookout near the Raymond Bush Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say two gunman dressed in black walked up and fired several bullets before fleeing.There were no words exchanged or dispute before the shots were fired, according to investigators.In September, the boy's father released an emotional plea to for the gun violence to end.No arrests have been made in the incident.