"I was living a nightmare": Father of Davell Gardner shares emotional plea to end gun violence

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The father of a 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed this summer in Brooklyn shares a heartbreaking plea.

The NYPD released a message from Davell Gardner on Twitter, months after his son was killed in a shooting in July.

The boy's father made an emotional plea for the gun violence to end.


"I was just living a nightmare and I couldn't wake up, I just felt lost, I was in a dark place," Gardner said. "I lost my first-born ... my baby boy. This has to stop."

The incident happened on Sunday, July 12, at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn, where 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. was killed and three others were wounded when two gunman opened fire.

Gardner, was struck near the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

