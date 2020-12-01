$3K reward offered for capture of Newark Penn Station sucker punch suspect

The attack happened on March 6, around 7:20 p.m., when a man was attacked as he approached the Raymond Plaza East exit of Penn Station.
New video released by the New Jersey Transit Police Department shows the male suspect turn and sucker punch the older victim in the face, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.
MORE NEWS: Child wounded when shots fired into New Jersey home
The victim suffered cuts to the face and the back of his head.
Police say the suspect fled the scene and it's believed that he boarded a train bound for New York Penn Station.
The suspect is described as 35-45 years old, wearing a black leather jacket, a yellowish-green t-shirt, black/white winter cap, dark pants with a graphic design on the left leg.
Officials say he was also carrying a black backpack at the time of the attack.
ALSO READ | Video shows bridge made for wildlife in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip