Powerball drawing: Jackpot grows to record-breaking $1.9B ahead of Monday's drawing

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

The Powerball jackpot now stands at a record-breaking $1.9 billion ahead of Monday's drawing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball Jackpot continues to rise and break records ahead of Monday night's drawing.

The grand prize now stands at $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, Nov. 7.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night - white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Despite there being no jackpot-winning ticket, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in the Saturday drawing.

You can watch the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at abc7ny.com/lottery, and on our 24/7 streaming channel.

Big winners include 16 tickets (CA-3, CO-2, FL, GA, KY, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, PA-2, SD) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One ticket in Kentucky won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 219 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 51 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in three months.

Monday's drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 consecutive drawings ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.6 Billion (est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI

4. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA

5. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD

6. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA

7. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY



8. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL

10. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts