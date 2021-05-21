1 arrested, more sought after Jewish man beaten in NYC protest chaos

One person is in custody, and up to six more are being sought.
The suspect, 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody in Greenwich Village.
He is charged with assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
The victim, Joe Borgen, was wearing a yarmulke and walking to the pro-Israel protest when he was jumped outside 1604 Broadway around 6:30 p.m.
The group punched, kicked, pepper sprayed, and beat him with crutches. Some made anti-Semitic statements including "(expletive) Jews" and "(expletive) Israel."
The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital and released, and he spoke to Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett on Friday.
"This shouldn't happen to anyone, let alone the Jewish, white, Black, whatever skin color, ethnicity you are," he said. "I mean, the hatred that's taking place these days is just mind boggling to me."
He spoke of fear among his friends, including those of Asian descent.
"I have coworkers of Asian descent in this city, and they're afraid to go on the subway at night because they're afraid they're going to get attack," he said. "Forget me for a second, that shouldn't happen to anyone in New York City. I've been blown away. It's just shocking to me."
Mayor Bill de Blasio called the assault "absolutely disgusting and unacceptable," vowing more arrests will be made.
"We had a man viciously beaten, simply because he appeared to some individuals to be Jewish," de Blasio said. "We found with the horrible actions and violence against Asian Americans that New Yorkers stepped up, provided information, helped us arrest people. We need your help to stop these anti-Semitic attacks immediately...what happened last night is absolutely unacceptable. There is no place for anti-Semitism in New York City. We will not tolerate it."
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, and Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the state task force to assist as well.
"I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate anti-Semitic violent gang harassment and intimidation," Cuomo said. "New York is the vibrant and dynamic home for people from around the world. This tapestry makes New York the extraordinary place that it is. Those of all faiths, backgrounds and ethnicities must be able to walk the streets safely and free from harassment and violence. Justice needs to be done, and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of these attacks."
In a separate incident, two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car near Midtown.
One person suffered a minor burn in the incident, and an arson investigation is being led by Midtown North.
The protests erupted as Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.
