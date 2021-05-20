Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10668586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive video shows the moment a man jumped in to help a woman being attacked on the subway platform.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was slashed by a stranger while standing on a subway platform in the heart of Manhattan and fortunately a good Samaritan jumped into action to help.The 54-year-old Brooklyn woman was slashed while on a platform inside the 14th Street-Union Square station just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.Sean Conaboy said he saw the knife and saw the woman being attacked. Instead of running the other way, he instinctively pounced on the man and almost certainly saved the woman's life.Not only did he stop the attack, but he also helped catch the knife-wielding man."I was looking at the track, she's the nearest person to the edge of that platform," Conaboy said. "I noticed her. And suddenly she got yanked backwards and screamed, and this dagger or knife very quickly appeared and made an arching sweeping turn. I knew someone was being attacked."In an instant, authorities say 22-year-old Joshua Nazario came up from behind and stabbed the woman multiple times in chest and shoulder area.Conaboy didn't hesitate to put his own safety at risk and help."I heard a woman scream, and so that's enough for me," Conaboy said. "I think that somebody needs help. I just jumped him. I just tackled him, jumped on his back, and that took us down to the platform surface. And we scuffled. I think the woman escaped."The victim got away and was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She is expected to survive.Nazario was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.A knife was recovered at the scene. The motive remains unknown.