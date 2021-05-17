Video shows NYPD transit officers rescue man who collapsed onto subway tracks

Police say NYPD officers Cerny and Lamour, saw a man have a medical episode and then collapse onto subway tracks.
Video shows the officers quickly jump into action.
One of the officers signaled the incoming train to stop while the other revived the man on the tracks.
They then pulled the man up onto the platform, avoiding any further harm.
