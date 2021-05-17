Video shows NYPD transit officers rescue man who collapsed onto subway tracks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10638070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two transit officers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a man who fell onto tracks as a train was coming into the station.Police say NYPD officers Cerny and Lamour, saw a man have a medical episode and then collapse onto subway tracks.Video shows the officers quickly jump into action.One of the officers signaled the incoming train to stop while the other revived the man on the tracks.They then pulled the man up onto the platform, avoiding any further harm.----------