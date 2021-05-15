3 charged in subway slashing spree; NYPD search for additional suspect

Originally, the NYPD had four suspects in custody, but one is not being charged and will be released.
The suspects are tied to a series of slashings early Friday morning on the subway.
Three of them happened on the southbound 4 train within just 12 minutes.
A 16, 18 and 19-year-old face robbery, assault and weapons charges.
The 16-year-old is facing two counts of robbery, assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Joseph Foster, 18, was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, while 19-year-old Taquarious Soto-Burgos was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Police are still looking for a suspect caught on video standing near a turnstile.
Authorities say the group responsible for the 12-minute reign of terror, during which four people were attacked in three separate incidents.
The victims were slashed and robbed in what may have been a gang initiation.
One of the victims spoke out to Eyewitness News about the frightening encounter.
"I'm just blessed to be alive," the victim said. "That's all that matters to me."
The news comes as the latest in a series of violent crimes in the subway system that has led MTA officials pleading with the city to assign hundreds of additional officers to the transit system.
The mayor says the MTA is playing politics, and that it has already surged 500 officers into the subways -- a system that is about to resume 24-hour service on Monday.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
RELATED | Subway safety: In 4 hours, through 4 boroughs, we saw just 5 officers
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip