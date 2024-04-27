  • Watch Now
Parents being questioned after newborn found dead at Staten Island NYCHA complex

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, April 27, 2024 10:10PM
WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a one-month-old at a NYCHA complex on Staten Island.

The newborn's parents are currently being questioned.

Officers responded to a 911 call on Saturday morning about an unresponsive infant at the West Brighton Houses.

It is not clear how the baby died. The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

Police say investigators saw signs of trauma to the baby's left arm.

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

