Parents being questioned after newborn found dead at Staten Island NYCHA complex

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a one-month-old at a NYCHA complex on Staten Island.

The newborn's parents are currently being questioned.

Officers responded to a 911 call on Saturday morning about an unresponsive infant at the West Brighton Houses.

It is not clear how the baby died. The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

Police say investigators saw signs of trauma to the baby's left arm.

Dan Krauth has the latest on the continuing saga of the squatter's actions.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.