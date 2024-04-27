Parents being questioned after newborn found dead at Staten Island NYCHA complex

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a one-month-old at a NYCHA complex on Staten Island.
The newborn's parents are currently being questioned.
Officers responded to a 911 call on Saturday morning about an unresponsive infant at the West Brighton Houses.
It is not clear how the baby died. The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.
Police say investigators saw signs of trauma to the baby's left arm.
