24-year-old man killed after shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn; 2 people of interest in custody

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed after gun violence erupted in Brooklyn on Saturday night.
Police responded to a 911 call around 8:40 p.m. of a shooting at the intersection of East 54th Street and Church Avenue.
Upon arrival, NYPD officers found the 24-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
First responders transported the man to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, two people of interest were taken into custody in connection to the incident.
Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.