Victim of violent NYC subway slashing spree describes the frightening encounter

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Victim of violent subway slashing spree describes encounter

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- One of the victims of a violent spree of subway slashings in Manhattan is speaking out about the frightening encounter.

He's an everyday New Yorker, just trying to get to work.

"I'm just blessed to be alive. That's all that matters to me," said the victim of a violent subway attack.

On Friday night at his Harlem apartment, the 44-year-old man he told Eyewitness News about his terrifying encounter that happened earlier in the morning.

The victim wants to stay anonymous as he recovers from a slash wound to his face, barely an inch below his eye.

"I was just sitting down minding my own business, I was on my phone playing with my phone like people do, and it just happened so quickly, happened so fast," he said.

RELATED | Subway safety: In 4 hours, through 4 boroughs, we saw just 5 officers
EMBED More News Videos

It began early Friday morning on the Number 4 train, but by the time it was over, five people would be slashed and punched.



It was just after 4 a.m. as his downtown 4 Train approached Union Square.

He was alone in the car when he says a group of teens approached.

One brandished a 12-inch serrated kitchen knife and attacked without a word.

"I tried to defend myself, I tried to fight him off," the victim said. "He got lucky and he hit my face."

It was one of four attacks on that train -- a bloody spree spanning just 12 minutes.
EMBED More News Videos

Four suspects are in custody after a string of slashings and stabbings on the subway that injured 5 people, the NYPD says.



Police say the four teenage suspects might have been in the midst of a gang initiation.

Regardless, it comes at a time of rising crime underground, with the MTA about to relaunch 24/7 service on Monday and begging the city for hundreds more cops to flood the platforms and ride the trains, and keep straphangers feeling safe.

"We're getting feedback that some people are seeing extra cops all over the city," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "If somebody rides for hours and doesn't see someone then we have more to do obviously."

The victim feels there aren't enough police officers underground but isn't about to let this morning's attack change him.

"I have a scar on my face but it's not going to take over my life. They didn't put no fear in my heart," he said.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citylower manhattanmanhattanmtanypdsubway crimecrimestoppersslashing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found inside burning car parked in backyard on Long Island
Local brewery reveals process behind their Korean rice wine
4 suspects arrested, 1 on the loose after string of subway attacks
Statue, display vandalized outside Brooklyn church
5 officers in 4 hours on the NYC subway
Broadway's 'Hamilton' to require COVID vaccines for cast, crew
The Countdown: Middle East tensions, Liz Cheney's replacement, Tri-State mask policies
Show More
Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know
Suspect in murder of Yale grad student arrested
Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Tax deadline day: What to do if you can't pay your bill
AccuWeather: Sunny start to the weekend
More TOP STORIES News