Man shot during attempted robbery in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan; 2 suspects at large

A man was shot and nearly robbed in the early Sunday morning hours as he left a location in Manhattan.

A man was shot and nearly robbed in the early Sunday morning hours as he left a location in Manhattan.

A man was shot and nearly robbed in the early Sunday morning hours as he left a location in Manhattan.

A man was shot and nearly robbed in the early Sunday morning hours as he left a location in Manhattan.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 35-year-old man is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

According to the NYPD, the man was exiting a place at 50th Street and 12th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects at gunpoint.

Authorities say the suspects tried to steal the man's necklace and a struggle ensued. They say one of the suspects then open fired and shot the man in the arm.

First responders transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say the suspects continued shooting as they were fleeing in a white Honda Accord when a bullet struck one of them. The injured suspect was dropped off at an NYU hospital and is expected to survive.

Two other suspects are still at large.

Dan Krauth has the latest on the continuing saga of the squatter's actions.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.