1 dead, 1 critical after car overturns during crash in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One of the two men who were extricated from a car that overturned in Brooklyn early Monday morning has died.Officials say the 30-year-old passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.The vehicle flipped on Kings Highway just before 3:45 a.m. in East Flatbush, coming to rest against a pole.There were reports the car also caught fire."I just saw the guy trying to get around people and he smacked right into it," witness Abdul Malik Mohammad said.The 26-year-old driver was also taken to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition."I figure this guy was going to end up in an accident," Mohammad said. "He caused his own accident."Police were on scene for several hours collecting evidence to determine if speed or anything else might have been the cause of the crash.