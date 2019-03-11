1 dead, 1 critical after car overturns during crash in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Toni Yates has the latest on the overturned car accident in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One of the two men who were extricated from a car that overturned in Brooklyn early Monday morning has died.

Officials say the 30-year-old passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

The vehicle flipped on Kings Highway just before 3:45 a.m. in East Flatbush, coming to rest against a pole.

There were reports the car also caught fire.

"I just saw the guy trying to get around people and he smacked right into it," witness Abdul Malik Mohammad said.

The 26-year-old driver was also taken to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition.

"I figure this guy was going to end up in an accident," Mohammad said. "He caused his own accident."

Police were on scene for several hours collecting evidence to determine if speed or anything else might have been the cause of the crash.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
east flatbushbrooklynnew york citycar crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in NJ
Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
Teen survives after falling through 7-story air shaft in NYC
Real estate mogul posts huge photo of new bride after divorce
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Show More
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
Deadly crashes raise safety concerns about Boeing 737 Max 8
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
2 women dead in LI house fire, man pulled to safety
83-year-old woman attacked by suspect with 50 prior arrests
More TOP STORIES News