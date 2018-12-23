1 dead, 1 critical after 'suspicious' fire rips through Queens building

A 64-year-old man was killed and an 86-year-old man is in critical condition after a 'suspicious' fire ripped through a building in Queens.The fire started in a three-story building on 150th Street in Jamaica.Firefighters got the fire under control just before 4 p.m. Sunday.The two men were roommates, who lived with another elderly woman. The woman's daughter said her mother was at church when the fire broke out.The fire remains under investigation, but the fire chief says it is being investigated as suspicious.----------