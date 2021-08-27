1 dead, 1 injured in Upper Manhattan shooting

By Eyewitness News
1 dead, 1 injured in Inwood shooting

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Upper Manhattan.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday near 10th Avenue and West 211th Street in Inwood.


A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the Allen Hospital.



A second man, shot in the hand, later arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Two people fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.


