1 dead, 1 injured in Upper Manhattan shooting

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday near 10th Avenue and West 211th Street in Inwood.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the Allen Hospital.
A second man, shot in the hand, later arrived at the hospital for treatment.
Two people fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.
