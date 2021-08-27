1 dead, 1 injured in Upper Manhattan shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10978117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's public school buildings will remain open if there are positive COVID-19 cases and only those who are unvaccinated will have to quarantine if exposed to a positive c

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Upper Manhattan.It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday near 10th Avenue and West 211th Street in Inwood.A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the Allen Hospital.A second man, shot in the hand, later arrived at the hospital for treatment.Two people fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.----------