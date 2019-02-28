One woman is dead and 10 others injured in a house fire in the Graniteville section of Staten Island.The blaze broke out just before 7a .m. Thursday in the basement of a home in the 100 block of Spartan Avenue.Video from Citizen App showed heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead."We had one DOA inside the basement apartment, she was found by the first arriving engine," said Deputy Fire Chief Brian Gorman, FDNY. "We had extension to the second floor, and the first floor as well. Heavy fire condition, we are up to 10 injured, two civilians and eight minor injuries to firefighters."A 23-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation at Richmond University Medical Center. Another person was in serious but stable condition.Eight firefighters are also being treated at the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------