1 woman dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has breaking details on a fire that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
One woman is dead and 10 others injured in a house fire in the Graniteville section of Staten Island.

The blaze broke out just before 7a .m. Thursday in the basement of a home in the 100 block of Spartan Avenue.

Video from Citizen App showed heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

"We had one DOA inside the basement apartment, she was found by the first arriving engine," said Deputy Fire Chief Brian Gorman, FDNY. "We had extension to the second floor, and the first floor as well. Heavy fire condition, we are up to 10 injured, two civilians and eight minor injuries to firefighters."

A 23-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation at Richmond University Medical Center. Another person was in serious but stable condition.

Eight firefighters are also being treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireNew YorkStaten IslandGraniteville
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Commute still impacted after deadly LIRR accident
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
3 women tied up in terrifying Bronx home invasion
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
Michael Jackson's brothers say 'Leaving Neverland' neglects facts
Show More
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
NYCHA impersonator burns man with hot knife in robbery
Former cop accuses NYPD of discrimination
MTA approves fare, toll hikes, keeps base at $2.75
AccuWeather: Chilly with a few flurries
More News