1 dead, 2 hurt when car slams into tree, bursts into flames on Long Island

MASTIC BEACH, Long Island -- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a fiery car crash on Long Island.

Police say a car was speeding when it crashed into a tree near Pine Road in Mastic Beach around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

It then burst into flames, trapping three people inside.

A resident used a garden hose to knock down some of the flames so the victims could be pulled out.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were airlifted to the hospital.

One of them is listed in critical condition.

A fourth person may have run away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Money, singer known for 'Two Tickets to Paradise,' dies at 70
NJ music producer critically injured by flying tire off truck
Exclusive reunion: Officer pulls fellow officer from burning car
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Celebrating Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams
Brick smashes police cruiser in Queens
Show More
Woman wanted in attack on subway rider in Queens
Man rescued after 3 days stuck along NY riverbank following fall
SUV collides with MTA bus in Brooklyn intersection
Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores
Police warn about new scam targeting elderly residents on LI
More TOP STORIES News