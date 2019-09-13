1 dead, 2 hurt when car slams into tree, bursts into flames on Long Island

MASTIC BEACH, Long Island -- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a fiery car crash on Long Island.Police say a car was speeding when it crashed into a tree near Pine Road in Mastic Beach around 8:45 a.m. Friday.It then burst into flames, trapping three people inside.A resident used a garden hose to knock down some of the flames so the victims could be pulled out.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were airlifted to the hospital.One of them is listed in critical condition.A fourth person may have run away from the scene.The investigation is ongoing.----------