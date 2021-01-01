1 dead, 2 injured in Queens marking first homicide of New Year in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9251650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating the first homicide of the New Year in New York City.It has been been a violent start to 2021.At least seven people have been shot already in the city.That includes a triple shooting outside a Queens hotel that was fatal.A 20-year-old man died in front of the Umbrella Hotel on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens just after 1:10 a.m.A 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were taken to the hospital.So far, police have not made any arrests.The investigation is ongoing.In a separate incident, a 33-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet that traveled through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.The victim was inside her home on Lincoln Avenue in the City Line section of Brooklyn when she was shot just after midnight.She was hit in the leg and taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.The city preliminarily ended last year with at least 457 homicides, the last was a 26-year-old man shot in a car in the Jamaica section of Queens Thursday night.----------