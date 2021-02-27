1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing at illegal gambling den in Brooklyn

Police say it was an attempted robbery at an illegal gambling den in Sunset Park.
Upon arrival, officers say they observed three males lying on the ground, each with stab wounds.
The suspect stabbed the three victims, and apparently injured another person nearby.
Authorities say the suspect then jumped in a vehicle and tried to run them over.
Two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and remain in stable condition, while a fourth victim was treated at the scene.
Police haven't made any arrests at this point.
