3 men stabbed after fighting back during robbery attempt: Sources

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Brooklyn that left one person in critical condition Friday night.Authorities say the attack happened on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue around 9:30 p.m.According to police, three men were stabbed. They say one of the men was stabbed in the chest and is in critical condition.Sources tell Eyewitness News a suspect tried to rob the men, but the victims fought back.They say the suspect then fled in a white vehicle and tried to run them over.First responders say one was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and the two others were taken to Lutheran Hospital.So far no arrests have been made.