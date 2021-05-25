1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn apartment fire

By Eyewitness News
Brooklyn fire leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An apartment door left open allowed a second alarm fire to burn through an apartment building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, killing one person and injuring seven.

The fire broke out inside the East 95th Street building just before 4:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames and were found by firefighters

One resident died and another was seriously injured.

Five others, including a firefighter, were also being treated for less serious injuries.



They went to Brookdale University Hospital and Kings County Hospital.

About 20 residents were displaced in the fire, which is under investigation.

The door to the fire apartment was left open, allowing the flames to spread.

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.



