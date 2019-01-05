PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Volunteer firefighter's car strikes pedestrians, 1 fatally, while responding to Long Beach house fire call

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reported from Long Beach where a volunteer firefighter responding to a call struck two pedestrians, one fatally.

By Eyewitness News
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
A volunteer firefighter responding to a call struck two pedestrians, one fatally, on Long Island early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. as a woman and man were leaving Half Moon Restaurant and Bar in Long Beach and crossing East Park Avenue near Riverside Boulevard.

The 22-year-old driver, a Long Beach Fire Department EMT, struck the victims with his personal vehicle, a 1999 Buick Century. According to officials, the driver was responding to a house fire call and utilizing his blue firelight at the time of the crash.

The 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 60-year-old man was transported to South Nassau Community Hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition. He suffered multiple fractures, a broken spine and a lacerated kidney.

The vehicle, with front-end damage, was impounded for a safety check, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

Police said no criminality is suspected at this point, but the investigation is continuing.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or driver.

East Park Avenue, a heavily trafficked street in Long Beach, was closed for hours for the police investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashpedestrian killedpedestrian struckLong BeachNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Search on for driver in deadly NJ hit-and-run
Police: LI driver impaired by alcohol struck, killed pedestrian
Woman fatally struck by charter bus in Lower Manhattan
Woman fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Fort Lee, driver in custody
More pedestrian killed
Top Stories
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
2 FDNY firehouses close due to scabies infections
Mass transit service changes in NYC this weekend
Yosemite death highlights national parks' struggle during shutdown
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
Vigil held for boy who died from smell of cooking fish
81-year-old with dementia found safe after walking out of nursing home
Armed men rob two stores, attack employees on Long Island
Show More
Police: NJ man attempted to lure 11-year-old girl in his car
NJ officers involved in crash, pursuit through residential street
2 killed in fast-moving NJ house fire
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
7 On Your Side reunites man with lost prized possession
More News