A volunteer firefighter responding to a call struck two pedestrians, one fatally, on Long Island early Saturday morning, police said.Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. as a woman and man were leaving Half Moon Restaurant and Bar in Long Beach and crossing East Park Avenue near Riverside Boulevard.The 22-year-old driver, a Long Beach Fire Department EMT, struck the victims with his personal vehicle, a 1999 Buick Century. According to officials, the driver was responding to a house fire call and utilizing his blue firelight at the time of the crash.The 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 60-year-old man was transported to South Nassau Community Hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition. He suffered multiple fractures, a broken spine and a lacerated kidney.The vehicle, with front-end damage, was impounded for a safety check, police said. The driver remained at the scene.Police said no criminality is suspected at this point, but the investigation is continuing.Police have not released the identities of the victims or driver.East Park Avenue, a heavily trafficked street in Long Beach, was closed for hours for the police investigation.