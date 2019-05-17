1 dead, child hurt in horrific crash involving tractor-trailer on I-78 in New Jersey

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer has shut down a stretch of a major highway in New Jersey Friday.It happened just before 9 a.m. near milemarker 18.3 in the westbound lanes of I-78 West in Clinton TownshipAuthorities say a passenger vehicle rear-ended the tractor-trailer and was crushed underneath the back of the vehicle.An adult in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene.A child was found alive in the backseat with minor injuries.Westbound lanes are completely closed for the cleanup and investigation, and there is at least a five-mile delay with additional rubbernecking delays on the eastbound side.----------