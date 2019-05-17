1 dead, child hurt in horrific crash involving tractor-trailer on I-78 in New Jersey

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer has shut down a stretch of a major highway in New Jersey Friday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near milemarker 18.3 in the westbound lanes of I-78 West in Clinton Township

Authorities say a passenger vehicle rear-ended the tractor-trailer and was crushed underneath the back of the vehicle.

An adult in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

A child was found alive in the backseat with minor injuries.

Westbound lanes are completely closed for the cleanup and investigation, and there is at least a five-mile delay with additional rubbernecking delays on the eastbound side.

