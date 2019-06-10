1 dead in helicopter crash-landing on Manhattan building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed in a helicopter crash on a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon.The incident was reported in the 700 block of 7th Avenue near 51st Street around 2 p.m.The FDNY said the chopper crash-landed onto the building which resulted in a fire on the roof.A senior FAA official told ABC News this is believed to be an accident.Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to the scene and said there is no indication of terrorism.It does not appear anyone inside the building was injured.7th Avenue was closed between 51st and 52nd Street as crews set up a perimeter as a precaution. Surrounding streets will remain closed due to debris and a fuel leak.----------