1 fatally shot, 1 slashed by machete during fight in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed and another was injured when a violent fight broke out in the lobby of a Brooklyn building.

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One person was killed and another was injured when a violent fight broke out in the lobby of a Brooklyn building.

A fight between two groups of men was reported in a building in the 500 block of Ocean Avenue in Flatbush early Friday morning.

Police say a man with a machete slashed a 23-year-old man in the arm.

Another man then opened fire and fatally shot a 24-year-old man in the back and leg. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingfightmachetestabbingFlatbushBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
More News