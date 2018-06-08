1 fatally shot, 1 slashed by machete during fight in Brooklyn

One person was killed and another was injured when a violent fight broke out in the lobby of a Brooklyn building.A fight between two groups of men was reported in a building in the 500 block of Ocean Avenue in Flatbush early Friday morning.Police say a man with a machete slashed a 23-year-old man in the arm.Another man then opened fire and fatally shot a 24-year-old man in the back and leg. The victim's identity has not yet been released.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------