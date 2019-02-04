Person of interest in fatal shooting at 90th St/ Elmhurst Ave. 7 train subway station in Jackson Heights, Queens. pic.twitter.com/MfqvDKIzGi — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 3, 2019

Police have one man in custody and are searching for another after a man was fatally shot at a subway station in Queens. The entire disturbing incident was caught on camera.According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the 90th Street station at Roosevelt Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue in Jackson Heights.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute that started on a Manhattan-bound 7 train and ended on the subway platform.Video showed the men wrestling with the victim on the ground. Punches were thrown until the man in the gray jacket stood up and pulled out a gun.Eyewitness News has frozen the video there, because, in the next few seconds, the gunman fired the weapon six times, killing the victim.Subway riders ran from the terrifying scene.The victim, said to be 20 to 30 years old, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.Police arrested a 26-year-old manl, believed to be the gunman, on Monday morning. The second suspect remains on the run.One business owner said witnesses rushed into his store for safety, and he locked the doors behind them."We just heard gunshots and then people rushed downstairs, and then even one girl was crying, and I guess she saw it, rushing into my store and ran into the back," owner Simon Lee said.The incident led to service disruptions and delays on the 7 line as trains bypassed the 90th Street station in both directions.It is unclear if the victim knew his assailants.At this point, investigators are ruling out robbery as a motive.Sources say the violence is believed to be gang-related.----------