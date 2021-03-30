1 in custody, 1 still sought after Lower East Side shooting

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is under arrest after a shooting in broad daylight on the Lower East Side.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg at 1:30 p.m. on Ludlow Street on Tuesday.

Two suspects got into a Lincoln Navigator with New Jersey plates and drove away.

Police caught up to one of the men 20 minutes later on West Street in the Meatpacking District.



Citizen App video shows the suspect being taken into custody.

Witnesses say people ran for cover when the gunshots rang out.

"Some guy just pulled up on some guy in the car and started beating him on the ground...and then all we heard were gunshots," one witness said. "We ran into the CVS, thank God I'm safe."

The victim is expected to recover.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

