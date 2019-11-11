1 woman killed, 3 other people hurt in Mattituck boat crash; driver arrested for BWI

MATTITUCK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest after allegedly driving his boat drunk and crashing, killing one woman and injuring everyone else on board.The boat slammed into a barrier wall in Mattituck in Suffolk County Sunday at around 9:20 p.m.Two of the injured were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.It was supposed to be a fun holiday weekend outing but it ended tragically when the boat hit a sea wall killing 27-year-old Kelley Blanchard of Riverhead.She was ejected from the front window of the boat.Video showed police and EMTs responding to a secluded area off of Great Peconic Bay.The 39-foot Cobalt was leaving the bay and entering a creek when it hit that wall or bulkhead at a high rate of speed.The boat was driven by 48-year-old Frank Distefano of Northport.Blanchard, her 29-year-old relative Megan Blanchard, Distefano, and 41-year-old Nick Soullas were all rushed to the hospital. Kelley Blanchard was pronounced dead, the others remain in serious condition Monday.Distefano was charged with boating while intoxicated and is due in court at a later date.----------