LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Long Island City Tuesday night.
Officials say a man was shot around 9:17 p.m.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Police say the suspect fled southbound on 46th Avenue, wearing a white and red jacket.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
1 man injured in Queens shooting; suspect on the loose: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News