NYPD officer stable after shot in back in Bronx; 1 person in custody: Police

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is in stable condition after he was shot in the back in the Bronx Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officials say the shooting occurred at the intersection of White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx around 10:30 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

An NYPD officer was shot in the back in the Bronx Tuesday night, according to police.



Police say the officer suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital by fellow officers.

Officials say the officer is alert, conscious and in stable condition. He was wearing a vest.

The wounded cop was a plainclothes officer assigned to the gun violence suppression division.

Police say the officer approached a suspect with a gun, who opened fire on him.

MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.



One person is in custody at the scene. They are believed to be the gunman.

It's not yet clear if there was more than one suspect or if police are searching for others.

A gun was recovered on the street near a parked car.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citypolice involved shootingpolice shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LaGuardia no longer like '3rd world country' years after Biden comment
What Biden's vaccine supply boost means for Tri-State
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
1 man injured in Queens shooting: Police
NY congressman target of threatening texts from CA man
1 hospitalized after elevated CO levels found in NYC apartment: FDNY
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Show More
Search underway for missing NJ college student
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
NY seizures of fentanyl and meth surge amid COVID pandemic
NY community helps support school security guard battling COVID
The Countdown: Biden boosts vaccine supply; senators sworn in for impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News