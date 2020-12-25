NYPD officer shot in back in Brooklyn, rushed to hospital; suspect in custody

WATCH as @NYPDShea provides an update to the police involved shooting with an armed suspect in the @NYPD77Pct. pic.twitter.com/MXvAMl9TDT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 25, 2020

Below is a picture of the perpetrator's firearm, which was recovered at the scene.

"We have to stop saying we're lucky...we have to start asking, why is this happening?"



Pat Lynch speaks at Kings County Hospital tonight following tonight's shooting of our @NYPD77Pct brother who responded to a domestic violence call.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer who was shot in the back in Brooklyn while responding to a call for a woman in fear of her life is being hailed a hero.Authorities say the incident took place on Bergen Street and Ralph Avenue in the Crown Heights section just before 9 p.m. Thursday.In a press conference, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says calls came in about a domestic incident involving a female victim and her boyfriend.Officials say the mother of the woman reported that the boyfriend was going to "come and shoot the place up."When officers arrived at the house and began interviewing the daughter, the suspect arrived and fired shots at the officers.Officials say a 27-year-old officer was struck once in the back. Luckily, the bullet penetrated his vest, but did not penetrate his skin."He is in a little pain, but is in extremely good spirits and we anticipate he will be going home shortly," Shea said. "I think we will call this the Christmas miracle."He says the officer, from the 77th precinct, has 2.5 years of service with the NYPD.Police later identified the suspect as 20-year-old William Moss and they say he does not have a significant criminal history.They say after firing the shot, Moss fled on foot with officers chasing after him.Shea says at least seven shots were fired by two officers.The foot chase lasted one or two blocks before police caught up to the suspect and ordered him to drop his weapon.The suspect dropped his gun and officers made the arrest. According to officials, the suspect was not shot during the incident."It's Christmas Eve, this is a time when you would expect peace, you would expect harmony," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "A man threatened his girlfriend, threatened her violently, said he was coming to do her harm, that's what happened tonight in Brooklyn and because the NYPD was there, that woman is alive right now."The NYPD released a picture of the suspect's firearm that was recovered at the scene."We have to stop saying we're lucky ... we have to start asking, why is this happening?" New York City PBA President Pat Lynch said.----------