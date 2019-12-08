1 woman dead, 1 injured after being hit by subway train at station in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say one woman was killed and another injured when they were struck by a subway train in Brooklyn early Sunday.

The accident happened at about 12:20 a.m. at the Broadway Junction Station in East New York.

Investigators said the women were returning from a night out and were intoxicated as they walked arm in arm on the subway platform after getting off a train.

One of the women, age 23, stumbled and fell in between two train cars as the southbound A train was leaving the station.

She was struck and killed.

Her 24-year-old friend, who had been dragged down along with her, suffered a broken arm and was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

The identity of the woman who was killed has not yet been released.

Subway service was suspended for a short time following the accident.

