1 woman killed, 4 firefighters hurt in Elm Park, Staten Island fire

Shirleen Allicot has details on the fire, which broke out in the Elm Park neighborhood.

ELM PARK, Staten Island (WABC) --
One young woman was killed in a house fire in the Elm Park section of Staten Island.

The fire broke out in a home on Hatfield Place just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The 21-year-old woman was pulled from the flames but died soon after.

Firefighters thoroughly searched the house, but no other victims were found. Her parents, who also live there, were not at home at the time.

Four firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

