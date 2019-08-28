1-year-old found wandering alone in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 1-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Newark, New Jersey Wednesday.

The child was found wandering in the area of Chadwick and Madison.

The child was uninjured but taken to University Hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing.

A similar incident was reported in the Bronx the same morning. A 5-year-old boy was found wandering the streets alone.

