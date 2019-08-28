5-year-old boy found wandering street alone in Bronx

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A 5-year-old boy was found wandering the streets in the Bronx all alone on Wednesday morning.
The child was found near 167th Street and Webster Avenue just before 11 a.m.
The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to be evaluated, but police said he seemed to be in good shape.
ACS has been notified of the incident.
