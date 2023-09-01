3 friends who fled Europe during WWII celebrate 100th birthdays together

Each of them now lives in different parts of the U.S., but they have still kept in touch all these years.

SPARKILL, Rockland County (WABC) -- The love and friendship of three friends has lasted a lifetime, and at 100 years old, that's a lot of love to share.

Three centenarians don't get to meet up often, but when they do, they have plenty stories they can tell.

All three women fled Lithuania as teenagers during World War II due to the impending Russian invasion of their country.

They are now spread out in Michigan, Rhode Island and in Sparkill, Rockland County.

They got together on Thursday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Dr. Nicole Brazenas-Paronetto, who has lived in Sparkhill since 1968.

"It everything to me, it brings to me many sweet, wonderful memories," she said.

The beautiful friends graduated high school in Lithuania in 1941.

After they fled, they continued their lives in different countries, but managed to keep in touch and continue to do so today.

