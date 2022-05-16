Lifelong New Yorker celebrates 102nd birthday

Robert E. Gross was surrounded by family and friends Sunday as they celebrated his 102nd birthday in Gramercy Park.
Ross was born and raised in Manhattan.
The father of two has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Before retiring, Gross owned a successful pawn shop across the street from Madison Square Garden.
He is the last surviving alumnus from the class of 1942 from Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania.
The love of his life, Evelyn Kitay, passed away last year at the age of 101.
ALSO READ | Man reunited with doctor, officers who saved his life at airport
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip