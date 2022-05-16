Lifelong New Yorker celebrates 102nd birthday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11846461" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scott Williams has been counting and re-counting his blessings - three blessings to be exact.

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A lifelong New Yorker celebrated a birthday milestone over the weekend.Robert E. Gross was surrounded by family and friends Sunday as they celebrated his 102nd birthday in Gramercy Park.Ross was born and raised in Manhattan.The father of two has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Before retiring, Gross owned a successful pawn shop across the street from Madison Square Garden.He is the last surviving alumnus from the class of 1942 from Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania.The love of his life, Evelyn Kitay, passed away last year at the age of 101.----------