Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl in Queens, girl's father

Jaila Puello was abducted on Grand Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say her 40-year-old father, Jean Puello, attempted to have sex with his ex-girlfriend, Jaila's mother.
She said no, and that's when he allegedly became violent.
The suspect is accused of twisting her wrist, taking out a knife, attempting to put it on her throat, and telling her he would kill her.
The 29-year-old woman fled to the apartment building's laundry room, where she called police.
The suspect grabbed Jaila, the couple's older daughter, and drove off.
They are believed to be driving in a green 2002 BMW 530i. The license plate reads KFM2998.
Jaila is described as white and Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, and is 4'1" tall and weighs 60 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.
Jean Puello is described as white and Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, 6'0" tall and weighs 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing boxer shorts.
Police said have had 3 prior domestic related incidents.
Along with Jaila, they also have a 10-month-old baby girl who was left unharmed during the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD at (718) 520-9277 or dial 911.
