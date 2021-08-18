Parents charged after baby left in hot car outside mall on Long Island

The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.
Two eyewitnesses tried to break into the car to get him out, but were unsuccessful.
When police arrived, they were able to break a window and get the infant out.
Police say he was in there for about an hour.
He's expected to be okay.
The boy's parents, Jingcai Zhou, 34, and Lu Lu, 28, are being charged with Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Their arraignment is set for today.
ALSO READ | Warning about fentanyl laced cocaine after rash of overdoses on Long Island
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip