11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her Long Island driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett has the latest on the death of a girl found in a hot car in Coram.

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) --
An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was found alone in a hot car in her family's Long Island driveway.

Authorities were called around 3:45 p.m. when the child was found inside a vehicle on Kathleen Crescent in Coram.

Apparently the girl's mother and her three children were out running errands before they got home and went inside, police said. It is unclear how much time passed before the mother realized the 11-year-old wasn't inside and was still in the car with the windows up.

The child's mother called 911 when she realized what had happened.

Police said the mother was instructed to bring the child into the house and perform CPR. Responding officers assisted her until the girl was transported to Stony Brook Hospital where she later died.

The emotional scene brought veteran officers to tears. Neighbors of the little girl are devastated and demanded answers about how this could happen.

"It's an 11-year-old girl, it's a baby," neighbor Tommy Score said. "She had the rest of her life ahead of her, that family has the rest of their lives ahead of them without her."

The temperature was in the 90s outside when the young girl was found inside the stifling car.

Crime scene investigators arrived to the scene to gather evidence, but it is still too early to determine if any charges will be filed.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild in carCoramSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Yet another major water main breaks in Hoboken
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Bees swarming hot dog stand create Times Square spectacle
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Manhattan hotel evacuated after trash fires on 3 floors
Police look for 2 teens who broke into LI school with gun
Disabled rider blames broken elevator for nightmare commute
Half-naked woman apparently rings homes' doorbells
Show More
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
LI massage therapist accused of sexually abusing customer
Study: Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 in Puerto Rico
NYPD: 3 men ordering food, assaulting, robbing deliverymen
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
More News