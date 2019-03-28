Disasters & Accidents

12-year-old boy struck by SUV, seriously hurt in Jackson Heights

CeFaan Kim reports on the child struck by an SUV in Queens.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A child was struck by an SUV and taken to the hospital in serious condition on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 79th Street and 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Authorities say the incident happened during school dismissal and the child, believed a 12-year-old boy, darted into the street from behind double-parked school buses.

The boy was struck by a white Jeep and witnesses say the child was pinned other the vehicle.

Witnesses said firefighters had to lift the vehicle off the child.

"I heard kids screaming and I looked out and I could see the head of a little boy underneath the white Jeep, the rest of him was completely under the Jeep, so they had to clear the kids away and about five minutes later a fire engine came and lifted the car and took the child off to the hospital," one witness said.

The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he is expected to survive.

