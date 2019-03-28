12-year-old boy struck by SUV, seriously hurt in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A child was struck by an SUV and taken to the hospital in serious condition on Thursday afternoon.The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 79th Street and 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.Authorities say the incident happened during school dismissal and the child, believed a 12-year-old boy, darted into the street from behind double-parked school buses.The boy was struck by a white Jeep and witnesses say the child was pinned other the vehicle.Witnesses said firefighters had to lift the vehicle off the child."I heard kids screaming and I looked out and I could see the head of a little boy underneath the white Jeep, the rest of him was completely under the Jeep, so they had to clear the kids away and about five minutes later a fire engine came and lifted the car and took the child off to the hospital," one witness said.The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he is expected to survive.----------