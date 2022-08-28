90-year-old woman, driver both hospitalized after bus hits pole in Manhattan

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 90-year-old woman and an MTA bus driver were rushed to the hospital after a bus hit a pole in Manhattan.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 58th Street and Lexington Ave.

The 90-year-old woman hit her head, but both she and the bus driver are expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on what led up to the crash.

